KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $36.80 on Monday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

