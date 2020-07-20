Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.25 ($50.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

