Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $33,301,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $8,922,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $8,307,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

