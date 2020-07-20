Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

