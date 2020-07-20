Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 664 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 15,615.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 98,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 97,441 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

