LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

LX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.15.

LexinFintech stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

