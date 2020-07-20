Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.94 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $395.66 million, a PE ratio of -132.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

