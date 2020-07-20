Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 63.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $144.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.27. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $144.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

