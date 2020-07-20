LUKSO (LYXe) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $687,062.95 and approximately $268,937.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LUKSO

LYXE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,900,000 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

