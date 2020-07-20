LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get LYFT alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LYFT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LYFT by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LYFT by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.