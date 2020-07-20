MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS MLGF opened at $20.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.61. MALAGA FINL COR/SH has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

About MALAGA FINL COR/SH

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides business loans and lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, term loans, lease and loan consolidation, equity lines of credit, small business administration loans, and special and income property loans, as well as personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

