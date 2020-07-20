Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Marcus worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marcus by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,968 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 445,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marcus by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

