MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.