Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP opened at $2.02 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.