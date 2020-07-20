Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 4.74. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1,109.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 923,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

