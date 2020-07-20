McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “McKesson continues to remain optimistic about the McKesson and Walgreens Boots Alliance agreement to form a JV that is anticipated to combine their respective pharmaceutical wholesale businesses in Germany. Strong fiscal 2021 outlook also buoys optimism. On Mar 10, 2020, McKesson completed the separation of its investment in Change Healthcare. The company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. McKesson exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus marks. Strong fiscal fourth-quarter show by all the segments instills investor optimism in the stock. However, contraction in gross margin adds to woes. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space remain concerns.”

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.93.

McKesson stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in McKesson by 403.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after acquiring an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in McKesson by 300.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

