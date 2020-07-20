Medalist Diversified REIT’s (MDRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Aegis currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MDRR opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

