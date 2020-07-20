Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 47.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $159.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $162.75.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

