Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,010,630.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MEDP opened at $105.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,391,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after buying an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $9,218,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

