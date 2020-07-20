MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. Analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $223,631.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,888,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,868 shares of company stock worth $394,673. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.