Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 18,587 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

