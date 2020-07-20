Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MERC. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.01 on Friday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

