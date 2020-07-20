Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.64.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

