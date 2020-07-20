Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $190,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.