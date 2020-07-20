Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,539 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 137.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.64.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

