Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.64.

MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

