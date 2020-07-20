Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.