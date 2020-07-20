Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $179.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

