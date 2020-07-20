Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

MIME stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.50, a P/E/G ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.24. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,947,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,586 shares of company stock worth $15,704,792. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

