Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 172.33 ($2.12).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 37 ($0.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.94 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.