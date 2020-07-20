Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.