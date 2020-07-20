Morgan Stanley Buys 44,591 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $26.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

