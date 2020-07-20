Morgan Stanley Buys 95,610 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ICL Group by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 280,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

