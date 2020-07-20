Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Medifast worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Medifast by 47.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $159.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $162.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

