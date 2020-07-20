Morgan Stanley Trims AES (NYSE:AES) Target Price to $18.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised AES from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 444,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

