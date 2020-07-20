MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRI Interventions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE CLPT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80. MRI Interventions has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MRI Interventions stock. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. MRI Interventions accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mayo Clinic owned approximately 0.30% of MRI Interventions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

