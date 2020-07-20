MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $348.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 60,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.