MultiCell Technologies (MEDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect MultiCell Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MultiCell Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MultiCell Technologies stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.21 million, a PE ratio of 195.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. MultiCell Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

