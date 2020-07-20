MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,776,788.08 in Stock

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $3,776,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MVC opened at $6.44 on Monday. MVC Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 67.19, a current ratio of 67.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.74.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.62%.

MVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MVC Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 1,622.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

