National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

