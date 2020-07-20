National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $201.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.11. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Western Life Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

