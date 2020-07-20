NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

GASNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

