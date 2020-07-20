Netflix’s (NFLX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

