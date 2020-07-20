Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) PT Raised to $17.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.