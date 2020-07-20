Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

