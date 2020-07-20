Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $9,168,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NIO by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,971,541 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $2,405,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 531,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 36.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,761,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 469,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.39. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

