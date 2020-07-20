Northland Securities Begins Coverage on GAN (NYSE:GAN)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

GAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GAN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

GAN opened at $24.88 on Friday. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAN stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

