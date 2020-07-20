NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $77,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

