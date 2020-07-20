NVR (NVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVR (NYSE:NVR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $44.89 per share for the quarter.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NVR to post $192 EPS for the current fiscal year and $207 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVR stock opened at $3,342.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,279.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,333.60.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,537.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

