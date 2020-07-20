Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $99,633.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

